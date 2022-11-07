SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 8.2%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.20. 122,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,752,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

