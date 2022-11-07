SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

