Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Lowered to $35.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.87%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

