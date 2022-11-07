Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Lowered to $32.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

