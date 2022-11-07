Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.9 %

Select Medical stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Select Medical by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

