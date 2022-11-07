Seele-N (SEELE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $75.88 million and $1.46 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00324508 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,407,041.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

