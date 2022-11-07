Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.40. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

