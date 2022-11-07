Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,771. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

