Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,107. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.