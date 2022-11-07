Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.24-$7.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

