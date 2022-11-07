Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 6.8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 11,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,335,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $888.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

