Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 3.0 %

SANA opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.