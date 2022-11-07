Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 3.0 %
SANA opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.