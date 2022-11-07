Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.00 ($52.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAXPY. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($48.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

