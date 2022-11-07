Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

About Safe Bulkers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

