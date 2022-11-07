Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Safe Bulkers Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
