Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BRW stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.44.
Insider Transactions at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
In other news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $34,822.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,312,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,534,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.