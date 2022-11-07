Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

BRW stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

In other news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $34,822.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,312,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,534,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

