Ryvyl (RVYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryvyl Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of RVYL opened at $0.88 on Monday. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

About Ryvyl

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.