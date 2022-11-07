RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236 ($14.29).

RS1 stock opened at GBX 896 ($10.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,801.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

