RS Group (LON:RS1) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RS1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,236 ($14.29).

RS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 882.50 ($10.20) on Thursday. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,801.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.71.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

