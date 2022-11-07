Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$33.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TSE WTE traded up C$0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.35. 98,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.98.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

