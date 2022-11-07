Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $47.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

