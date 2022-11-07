Royal Bank of Canada Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$6.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

