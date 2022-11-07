Empiric Student Property’s (ESP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON ESP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 86.80 ($1.00). The company had a trading volume of 528,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.67.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

