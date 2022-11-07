Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($69.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.83.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

