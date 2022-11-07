Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $389.24 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $389.24 million and approximately $799,361.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $20.75 or 0.00099186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

