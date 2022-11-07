Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of RCK stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market cap of C$275.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.35. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

