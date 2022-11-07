Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.22% of Legacy Housing worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEGH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.88. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,618. The stock has a market cap of $411.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,797,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,282,015.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 70,571 shares of company stock worth $1,236,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

