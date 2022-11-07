Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $343,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.07. 165,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.