Rock Creek Group LP Increases Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks comprises about 0.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.15. 35,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,728 shares of company stock worth $1,372,420. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.