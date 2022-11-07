Rock Creek Group LP Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 123,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

