Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.79% of Avaya worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Avaya by 210.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 20.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 30.0% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 401,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avaya by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Avaya

In other Avaya news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avaya Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

AVYA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 71,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

