Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.99. 907,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $296.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

