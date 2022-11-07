Rock Creek Group LP Buys 398 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.69. 84,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

