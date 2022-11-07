Robert W. Baird Trims Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Target Price to $34.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.12% from the stock’s previous close.

THRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of THRY opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Thryv has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thryv by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.