Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 2,000 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,090. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

