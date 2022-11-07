Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 2,000 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,090. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
