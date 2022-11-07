Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Down to $62.32

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $56.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 216,139 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 21.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

