Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance
Shares of RBA traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 393,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,483. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.