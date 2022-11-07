Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 393,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,483. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,850,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 70,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,972,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.