Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0044 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $73,409.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00249726 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00429849 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $70,663.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.