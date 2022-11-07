RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$22.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

