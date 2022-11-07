Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. set a GBX 5,800 ($67.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($71.68) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.71).

RIO opened at GBX 5,108 ($59.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,808 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,056.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($50.34) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($73.34).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

