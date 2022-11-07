Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 29,095 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,315,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,674,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

