Reviewing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.45 -$7.77 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.70 -0.99

Analyst Recommendations

Smart for Life has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart for Life and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 5 0 3.00

Smart for Life presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,852.65%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 59.80, indicating a potential upside of 2,148.12%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12%

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

