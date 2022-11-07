Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 96.12%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 251.01%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Risk & Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 4.66 -$95.32 million -0.87 -2.67 Similarweb $137.67 million 2.95 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -4.64

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Similarweb beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

