Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Resolute Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Weave Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

NYSE WEAV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 8,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $75,017.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,933,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,254 shares of company stock worth $1,187,605. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEAV shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

