Resolute Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $348.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,840. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

