Resolute Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,110,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,982,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.68. 23,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $51.52.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.