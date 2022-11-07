Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $309.38 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $309.38 million and $39.87 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00602310 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,532.45 or 0.31372166 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Reserve Rights Profile
Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
