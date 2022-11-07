Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €50.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/3/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €46.80 ($46.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/3/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €41.00 ($41.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/3/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($74.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €46.80 ($46.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/17/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($74.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €36.00 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €46.80 ($46.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €41.00 ($41.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €46.00 ($46.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €46.80 ($46.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/29/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €47.00 ($47.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.00 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

9/26/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($43.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €65.00 ($65.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €51.00 ($51.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €47.00 ($47.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR:HEI traded up €1.80 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €48.26 ($48.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

