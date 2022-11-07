Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 7th (ACMR, ADDYY, AXAHY, BP, CHD, CIOXY, CMPUY, CSWI, CTRA, CUYTY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 7th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €42.00 ($42.00) price target on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $386.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $356.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

