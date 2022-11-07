Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Request has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.78 or 0.99983791 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00047896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00249601 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11445415 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,669,388.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

