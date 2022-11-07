Ren Reaches Market Cap of $124.75 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $124.75 million and $16.58 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.